The NH Knights of Columbus recognized 10 student award-winners, including Sullivan Mousseau, 13, of Laconia and Marissa Labrie, 15, of Alton Bay, during its 22nd annual awards banquet for the Student Respect-Life Essay Contest.
This year’s theme was “How would you respond to claims that Pro-Life denies a woman’s ‘choice’?”
The contest is open to any New Hampshire student in grades 6 through 12, with entries due last December. Award-winners received $100, an award plaque, opportunity to record their essays on New Hampshire Catholic Radio (WICX,102.7), and dinners/recognition at the K of C Awards Banquet.
The next contest will be conducted in September.
