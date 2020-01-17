PLYMOUTH — For the fall 2019 semester, 424 students were named to the Plymouth State University dean's list. To be named to the dean's list, a student must achieve a grade point average 3.5-3.69 during the fall 2019 semester, and have attempted at least 12 credit hours. The following local students were named to the list:
Joshua Chandler, Dakota DeForge, Carter Doherty, Austin Jewell, and Musaab Abu Zaid of Laconia; Savanna Brunelle, Anthony Eldridge, Zachary Newquist, Laurel Normandin, Connor Perkins, Rebecca Roberts, Olivia Salesky, and Seth Valpey of Gilford; Asher Clark, Marissa LoGrasso, Jacob Mozier, and Courtney Valenze of Belmont; Shawn Dyment and Joshua Lorden of Meredith; Amanda Blier, Sheena Duncan, and Monique Horne of Tilton; Kerry Boyle of Sanbornton; Dylan Amburg, Klyde Karmello Canabano, Olivia Economides, Amanda Fleury, Nathan Gamans, Owen MacDonald, Phoenix McIntyre, and Gary Zirpolo of Plymouth; Callie Dawson and Dharmik Patel of Northfield; and Trevar Colby of Moultonborough.
