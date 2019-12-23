CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Education has awarded 101 grants to schools so far this year from the Robotics Education Fund. Last year only 57 schools were awarded. Grants, which help fund the purchase of robotics kits, stipends for coaches, and competition expenses including transportation, total $522,000 so far. Participating schools are eligible for another grant next year.
The program motivates public school students to pursue educational and career opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, while building life and work-related skills.
Local schools who received grants include Franklin High School, Gilford High School, Inter-Lakes High School, Kingswood Regional High School, Laconia High School, Plymouth Regional High School, and Winnisquam Regional High School.
“Robotics tournaments combine team building, problem solving, and hands-on, high-tech experience. I am thrilled that the Robotics Education Fund is helping more than 100 New Hampshire schools compete over the next two years,” said Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut. “Funding is still available, and I would encourage any eligible school with a robotics team, or starting one, to apply.” Grants will support robotics teams for the next two years.
Eligibility:
- For students attending public schools; traditional or charter.
- The school must develop a two-year itemized budget for the robotics program.
- The school must establish a partnership with, or have a valid letter of commitment from, at least one sponsor, such as a business entity or institution of higher education.
- The school must participate in at least one competitive event each year.
For more information, contact Melissa White at Melissa.White@doe.nh.gov or 603-271-3855.
Other schools statewide that earned grants are Academy for Science and Design, Bedford High School, Berlin High School, Bow High School, Central High School, Coe Brown Academy, Conant High School and Jaffrey Rindge Middle School, Concord High School, ConVal High School, Dover High School, Exeter High School, Farmington High School, Goffstown High School, Gorham Middle High School, Granite State Arts Academy, Hollis Brookline High School, Hopkinton Middle and High School, John Stark Regional High School, Kennett High School, Littleton High School, Londonderry High School, Lisbon Regional High School, Manchester Memorial High School, Mascenic Regional High School, Merrimack High School, Merrimack Valley High School, Nashua North High School, Newmarket High School, Oyster River High School, Pinkerton Academy, Portsmouth High School CTE, Profile School, Spark Academy, Spaulding High School, Sunapee High School, White Mountain Regional High School, and Wilton Lyndeborough Cooperative Middle High School.
