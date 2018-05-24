CONCORD — Nancy Dorner of Bristol, Cheryl Kimball of Wolfeboro, and Karen Ulmer Dorsch of Sanbornton were among the activists chosen as members of New Hampshire Senior Leadership, a collaboration among AARP New Hampshire, Center on Aging and Community Living at UNH, and Dartmouth Centers for Health and Aging.
Now in its seventh year, the program is designed to build a statewide corps of volunteers interested in advocating for people as they age.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.