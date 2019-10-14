HOLDERNESS — Join the Squam Lakes Association on Wednesday, Oct. 23 for an autumn Squam Speaker Series with local resident and guest speaker Peter Francesco. Starting at 7 p.m., Francesco will share stories about his Squam Lakes postcard collection, which he has shared with the Holderness Historical Society.
“This collection goes back to the late 1800's and through it you can see how some things have changed and some things remain the same,” he said.
Francesco is a lifelong area resident and has been a realtor for 40 years, specializing in sales and rentals on Squam Lake. He is an active community member serving on many boards. He served six years on the SLA board.
For more information, visit www.squamlakes.org/events, or call 603-968-7336.
