SANDWICH — Sandwich Police Chief Doug Wyman was part of an 18-member contingent of executives, administrators and board members from Law Enforcement Against Drugs, led by Chief Executive Officer Nick DeMauro and National Board Chair Chief Bob Kugler from New Hampshire, New Jersey, Florida and Tennessee. The group was sent to Washington, D.C., to participate in the Office of National Drug Control Policy Prevention meeting at the White House with Vice President Mike Pence and the Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy Jim Carroll.
“Heroin and cocaine laced with fentanyl are killing people with substance use disorders in staggering numbers,” LEAD’s National Chair and Saddle Brook, New Jersey Police Chief Robert Kugler said after joining Vice President Pence at the White House in an effort to boost the LEAD Program. “Our uniformed law enforcement presence was intended to sound our alarm that this drug epidemic needs to fought on all grounds and at all levels,” said Kugler. “Both the Vice President and Director Jim Carroll of the Office of National Drug Control Policy expressed support of our community prevention efforts and to law enforcement.” Kugler continued, “Enforcement and prosecution needs to be combined with early community and evidenced based school programs, such as our LEAD Program as well as rehabilitation services that are easily available and reachable to those in need.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.