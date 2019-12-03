FRANKLIN — Local pianist Zachary DeFosses recently released his debut album, “Keepsake,” and he offered to give 75% of the profit from each album sale to the Paul Smith Elementary School.
Principal Susan Blair took the proposal to School Administrative Unit 18 Superintendent Dan Legallo, who approved of the fundraising opportunity.
Those interested will be able to hear DeFosses’ original song “Keepsake” on the Zachary DeFosses Facebook page. A live version of the song was filmed by Grammy-nominated Ben Proulx with the audio recorded by Grammy-nominated Connor Hayes of Project 2 Studios.
(0) comments
