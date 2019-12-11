LACONIA — Three local organizations came together to donate more than 1,500 items of food and general necessities to Isaiah 61 Café and the Community Action Program food banks.
Volunteers from Good Shepherd Lutheran Church joined with those from St. James Episcopal Church, and the New Horizons Musical Organization of the Lakes Region joined with the Music Clinic in Belmont to hold drives that aimed to collect a minimum of 500 items for their chosen food banks.
Thrivent Financial Services provided a $250 grant as seed money to challenge everyone to “Live Generously”. Thrivent promised a check of $500 to the first 100 teams’ recipients who met the completion date.
Isaiah 61 Café provides food, clothing, and supplies from donations, as well as purchased items to those who are less fortunate in the community. The churches gathered 929 food items in just over one week for them.
CAP’s food bank is a small part of its entire program for helping everyone in need in Belknap and Merrimack counties. The New Horizons Musical Organization of the Lakes Region and the Music Clinic delivered 825 items of food and daily necessities to the food bank for Belknap County.
Both food banks received checks for $500 as the “grand prize” for being the recipients of the generosity.
