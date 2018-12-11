LACONIA — A disaster drill will begin today at St. Francis Home at 10 a.m. There will be a simulated water leak at the facility which will cause the need for patients (volunteers) to be transported to LRGH, Franklin Regional Hospital, Belknap County Nursing Home and Genesis Health Care. Stewart’s Ambulance, Lifeline Ambulance and Laconia Fire Department will be assisting in the drill.
Local nursing homes to participate in mandatory annual disaster drill Wednesday afternoon
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Current e-Edition
Breaking News & Daily News Sign Up!
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News Subscribers
Get the latest news first, with up to the minute coverage of local events. Signup Today!
Daily eReader Subscribers
Would you like to receive a link to the Laconia Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Question of the Week
Click here to answer
Latest News
- UNH researchers create a more effective hydrogel for healing wounds
- Lakes Region Foodie — Some more "Gifts from the Kitchen"
- Advice To The Players' production of 'Twelfth Night' opens this weekend
- Finding Joy in Gilford
- Last Day for Christmas Angel Program Dec. 15
- Driver in Gilford fatal indicted on four charges
- Wheelchair pedestrian struck in Tilton
- Council works to limit impact of sewer-rate increase
Most Popular
Articles
- No longer slated for euthanasia, Sicario gets a second chance
- Humane Society's plans to euthanize dog who bit draws protests
- Gregory E. Grad, 54
- Joseph RedCloud-Owen Jr.
- David A. Sargent, 46
- Yvonne Marie Calawa, 32
- No injuries in Franklin fire
- Settlement reached in wrongful death suit against Golden View
- St. Clair wants to adjust no-wake zone law
- Retirement community no longer in plan for State School land
Images
Videos
Commented
- Nationalists see only 'invaders' of different color & religion (14)
- Bob Meade - Resist & destroy . . . (11)
- Online comment shows how inhumane this anti-Semite is (9)
- Bob Meade - Be careful what you ask for (6)
- Was I a racist in Florida but now I'm not one in New Hampshire? (5)
- What if God stopped blessing us because we won't make time for him? (5)
- Hearings coming because Trump is surrounded by crooks (5)
- Cartoons are supposed to be funny; a lot of yours are not (5)
- Republicans about to learn that payback is truly a bitch (4)
- Tump will have to show some love to get some love (4)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.