LOUDON — The Greater Lakes Child Advocacy Center in Laconia, the Boys & Girls Club of Central New Hampshire, the Circle Program, and the Tilton-Northfield Recreation Council in Tilton were among the recipients of the Speedway Children’s Charities New Hampshire Chapter distribution of $55,375 in grants to 51 charities across New England.
Presented at the Palace Theatre in Manchester on Tuesday, in front of the festive backdrop from “A Christmas Carol,” the donations will help to ensure that many children in need receive the tools to build a better, brighter, and healthy future.
The money raised comes in large part through the fundraising efforts of the eight Speedway Motorsports facilities: New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway.
David McGrath, executive vice-president and general manager of the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, said, “True holiday spirit is all about helping those who need a little extra, and I’m so proud to be a part of this team who makes the holidays brighter for so many children in our community.”
Since its inception in 2009, New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Speedway Children’s Charities have distributed more than $1.8 million, supporting more than 808,000 local children.
“This is the best way to wrap up the year of fundraising and kick off the holiday season,” said Hillarie Scott, director of Speedway Children’s Charities New Hampshire Chapter. “Seeing the faces of those receiving the grants and hearing what they’re planning on doing with the money to help kids in New England makes it all worth it.”
The New Hampshire Chapter is one of eight chapters around the country that together have distributed more than $3 million in grants to more than 415 charitable organizations. The total amount of money distributed since 1982 is more than $58.3 million.
Fundraising continues during the Gift of Lights presented by Eastern Propane & Oil, where a portion of all proceeds benefits SCCNH. Yule Light Up The Night, a 2.1-mile run with Millennium Running, will give visitors a unique view of the lights on Sunday, Dec. 15, and will benefit SCCNH (Gift of Lights will have a delayed opening for the run). The 2.5-mile drive-through light show opens at 4 p.m. daily, and admission is $25 per car.
