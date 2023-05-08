Marcus Weeks, MVSB president, second from left, stands with MVSB fund committee members, from left, Carmen Lorentz, Charley Hanson and Rachel Xavier. Not pictured: committee members Michael O’Leary and Rick Alphers. (Courtesy Photo)
The Meredith Village Savings Bank Fund at the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation has awarded $124,500 in grant funding to 39 local nonprofit organizations. This includes $108,500 donated to 23 local agencies and $16,000 to 16 area food pantries. The grants are in addition to MVSB’s contributions throughout the year in the form of donations, sponsorships, scholarships and volunteer efforts by employees.
“Each year, grants from the MVSB Fund help our local nonprofit organizations make meaningful improvements, add programming and simply keep up with demand, which has been especially challenging in recent years,” said Marcus Weeks, MVSB president. “We are grateful to our local nonprofits for the quality services they bring to local individuals and families and we are proud to extend our support with this funding.”
This year’s Lakes Region MVSB Fund grant recipients include:
Belknap House, Laconia
Camp Resilience, Gilford
Community Wellness Center, Laconia
Got Lunch, Ashland and Holderness
Inter-Lakes Middle High School /The Lakerbots – First Robotics Competition Team 8046, Meredith
Mid-State Health Center, Plymouth
New Beginnings - Without Violence & Abuse, Laconia
Pemi Youth Center, Plymouth
Plymouth Area Recovery Connection, Plymouth
Food Pantries
Sixteen local food pantries that serve the same communities as MVSB will also share a donation of $16,000.
To learn more, call 800-922-6872 or visit mvsb.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.