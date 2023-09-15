Gilford resident Chantelle Moynihan-Rector, school counselor at Gilford Middle School for over 20 years, is set to release a childrens’ book, “Max and Jules- How to be Brave” at the end of September. (Courtesy photo)
Janis Carroll
GILFORD — Chantelle Moynihan-Rector, school counselor at Gilford Middle School for over 20 years, is set to release a childrens’ book, “Max and Jules- How to be Brave” at the end of September.
"Max & Jules: How to be Brave" is a book about Chantelle's two dogs, a retired police dog from the City of Franklin named Max and his sister, a skittish house dog named Jules.
Max wonders if Jules is really a cat. A scaredy cat. Jules shows Max that she is very much a dog, but begins to wonder why she is afraid of so many things, and Max isn’t. Jules asks Max why he is not afraid of things. Max says he is afraid sometimes; he is just brave. Jules is confused and wonders how you can be brave but still afraid. Max tells her that being brave does not mean you are not afraid of things but can overcome your fears.
Max & Jules is a book about how it is okay to be afraid, but you don’t want fear to hold you back.
Max gives Jules and, hopefully, the kids who read the book strategies on how to overcome those fears.
The publishers sent the book out to be reviewed prior to its release:
“This book beautifully illustrates the power of bravery by reminding young readers that bravery lies not in the absence of fear but in the ability to face it head-on. The book encourages us to talk to our fears, discover our inner voice, and be brave, just like Max. Max and Jules is a must-have addition to any school counselor’s toolkit.”
— Dr. Danielle Bolduc, Gilford Elementary School principal, and dog lover
“This book has an amazing message. What a fun story for children (and adults) that illustrates coping skills in action. There are so many challenges for today’s youth, and the message of using bravery to work “through” challenges, rather than avoiding them, is so timely. In this quick, colorful story is a deep and meaningful message that all can benefit from.”
“As I have been both an elementary teacher and an elementary principal, I also feel strongly about how this supports all learners’ social and emotional needs. I loved that strategies were mentioned as part of the story so children can move forward and try these strategies when they are faced with difficult situations. This is truly a great story that children and families will enjoy.”
