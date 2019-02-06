LACONIA — Daniel Fife, owner of GoGetFifed.com, has hit another of his goals. Fife, who started his marketing company in 2015, decided that his 2019 calendars “The Life of Fife” would support something near to his heart, Lakes Region Community Services’ Autism Center. Fife, who has autism, stated, “I’ve worked with LRCS for a long time, and I want to support my local community.”
Fife ordered 400 of his unique calendars for 2019 and quickly sold out. He recently donated $600 of profits from the calendars to the LRCS Autism Center. Fife said that he wanted to make a good product that everyone would want to purchase when he began making calendars. Fife, who has a love of traveling, has been to all 50 states, as well as Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Canada.
“Having Dan support LRCS’ Autism Center is wonderful. He is so much a part of his local community and his generosity and support of our programs and services means so much,” stated Erin Pettengill, vice president of the Family Resource Center at LRCS.
For more information about Lakes Region Community Services, contact Joanne Piper Lang at 603-524-8811 or visit www.lrcs.org.
