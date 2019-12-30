DURHAM — Jason Storey of Laconia achieved the Master Roads Scholar recognition by completing 100 hours of training at the University of New Hampshire Technology Transfer Center.
Christopher Theriault of Moultonborough achieved Senior Roads Scholar recognition by completing 75 hours of training.
They were amongh several highway workers around the state to gain recognition for their knowledge, expertise, and awareness of new technologies and techniques in road management.
The Road Scholar Program has six award levels and a side award for 20 safety hours. In order to progress in a Roads Scholar level, an individual must complete a minimum number of training hours with UNH T2 across content disciplines including safety, environmental, supervisory, and technical topics.
