PLYMOUTH — A new, local citizens group invites the community to the Plymouth Town Common for a Climate Emergency Strike and Read-In to stand up for planet health on Friday, Sept. 20 from noon-3 p.m. The local event will join the Global Climate Strike with events happening around the world. The local event will include music, readings, student speakers, educators, local dignitaries and calls to action to raise awareness about the planet’s climate.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, July 2019 was the hottest month on record. The new citizens group formed in the local Pemi-Baker area has dedicated themselves to raising awareness and action locally to recognize the global and local factors contributing to dangerous climate conditions. Come to the Plymouth Town Common on Friday, Sept. 20, noon-3 p.m., to meet climate leaders, to learn what to do at home and in the community to make a difference, and to join a community commitment to responding to the climate emergency.
For more information, contact Doug McLane at mclanedouglas@hotmail.com or Susan Mathison at familyofrowers@gmail.com, or visit globalclimatestrike.net.
