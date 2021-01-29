In our polarized political nation, many family relationships are being strained. Close personal relationships can become casualties of the current contentious environment. This struggle with political division can lead families to avoid important discussions, or even cut off lifetime relationships.
Braver Angels Alliance of Northern New England — a local chapter of the national Braver Angels organization — will be offering the Families & Politics workshop in a free, online event Saturday, Feb. 6 from 2- 4 p.m. In this workshop you will preserve important family bonds while still being true to your values and political beliefs by:
• gaining insight into why family differences over politics are uniquely challenging;
• identifying common roles that family members play in political conversation, and
• learning skills for handling family political differences in a constructive way
The skills demonstrated in this workshop are based on family dynamics, but are also applicable to challenging political conversations with friends, neighbors and co-workers.
Space is limited for this free two-hour workshop, but registration is required. For more information, and a link to the registration site, visit Find an Event on the Braver Angels website: braverangels.org.
