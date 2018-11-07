MANCHESTER — Members of Magic Blades Figure Skating Club and Plymouth State Skating Academy performed to a medley of "Anything You Can Do" and "Roar" Nov. 2 at the Verizon Arena in Manchester.
Led by coaches Sarah Parrish and Beth Weick, skaters from Basic 6 level up to the competitive level in the U.S. Figure Skating’s Learn to Skate curriculum joined together for a friendly competition between hockey and figure skaters in the intermission show.
Chloe Jenness of Newfound Middle School, and Ashlyn Waldman, who is homeschooled, joined Parrish and Weick as hockey players.
Electra Heath of Newfound Middle School, Keelei Adams, homeschooled, Zoe Barbarien of Plymouth Middle School, and Maggie DeVoy, a senior at Tilton School, challenged the hockey players to a duel of skill and grace.
All of these skaters began as recreational skaters with Magic Blades in Tilton or Plymouth State Skating Academy at Plymouth State University. These sister programs continue through the fall and spring, and are accepting new skaters now.
In Plymouth, the fall session began Nov. 4. for beginner through adult skaters of all levels, at the Plymouth State University Ice Arena. Tuition will be pro-rated for the missed first week. Email Barbara Adams at BJAdams@plymouth.edu for information about registration.
In Tilton, the November and December session begins Monday, Nov. 12, 6-7 p.m. at the Tilton School Ice Arena. Email Rose Marie Marinace at rmmarinace@magicblades.org for more information.
Tuition for both programs is $80 for six weeks. Discounts for multiple sessions, as well as for families are available. Both programs will end with a holiday party in December.
