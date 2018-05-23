GILFORD — The Gladys and Tony Sakowich Foundation of Tilton recently made a substantial donation to the STEM education non-profit WinnAero. “Although both Tony and Gladys have passed away, their life-long commitment to philanthropy and youth causes speaks to the type of people they were; generous, kind and concerned about the youth of their communities,” said Foundation Trustee Donna Gaudet Hosmer, who recently met WinnAero Education Director Dan Caron at the Laconia Airport to present the gift check.
“These additional funds will enable us to do so much more at our July ACE Academies for kids,” said Caron. “The generosity of the Sakowich family to establish this foundation to help kids is simply phenomenal.”
Some seats are still available for the one-week day sessions for elementary, middle school and high school level academies. Interested students or parents should contact Caron at dwcaron@hotmail.com. Additional information about the ACE Academies is on-line at www.winnaero.org.
Hosmer and her family, close longtime friends with the Sakowichs, described them as true leaders in every way. “Tony Sakowich was a helicopter pilot and an inventor while Gladys ran a successful lumber company. Both were deeply involved in funding worthy youth-oriented charities during their lifetimes and now their foundation continues that philanthropic work,” said Hosmer.
“WinnAero ACE Camp is an exceptional program – so exciting and fun, kids almost don’t realize it’s educational, and it’s right here in our backyard at Laconia Airport," said Hosmer. "Students come from all over to attend and rave about what they did afterwards. All of my kids have attended and loved it. This is exactly the type of program Tony, who loved aviation, would want to shine a light on. And as for Gladys, she would love the fact that so many girls also attend. We hope this contribution makes it easier for children to take advantage of this amazing opportunity.”
