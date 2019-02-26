DURHAM — Lakes Region drivers recognized during a luncheon at the University of New Hampshire Technology Transfer Center as 2018 Master Roads Scholars include Daniel Camire and Michael Kelly with the city of Laconia and James Nave with the town of Moultonborough.
The award recognizes those who complete at least 100 hours of classroom training across content disciplines, including safety, environmental, supervisory, and technical topics.
Master Roads Scholars contribute their knowledge, expertise, and awareness of new technologies and techniques in road management to highway agencies across the state, both through the practical application of their learning and through mentorship and collaboration with public works colleagues.
