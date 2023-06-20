Older adults

Back row from left: Laurie Harding, Lebanon, Grafton County; Judy Wilson-Newport, Sullivan County; Allen Mendelson, Keene, Cheshire County; Molly and Rick Notkin, Gilford, Belknap County; Susan Ruka, chair, NH State Commission on Aging; Rebecca Sky-executive director, NH State Commission on Aging. Front row from left: Phyllis Sherman, Center Conway, Carroll County; Susan Gaudiello, Barrington, Strafford County; and Jean Haight, Dunstable, MA, Hillsborough County. (Courtesy photo)

Not pictured: Father Tim Brooks-Lancaster/Coos County, Wendy Hawkes-Concord/Merrimack County, and Jeanne Kydd-Raymond/Rockingham County

GILFORD — Citing their numerous contributions to their local communities, the NH State Commission on Aging recognized outstanding older adult volunteers across the Granite State.

“Older adult volunteers play a critical role in local towns across New Hampshire,” said Rebecca Sky, executive director, NHCOA. “We’re pleased to honor people from each NH County who, through their volunteer service, have made an enduring impact on those around them.”

