Back row from left: Laurie Harding, Lebanon, Grafton County; Judy Wilson-Newport, Sullivan County; Allen Mendelson, Keene, Cheshire County; Molly and Rick Notkin, Gilford, Belknap County; Susan Ruka, chair, NH State Commission on Aging; Rebecca Sky-executive director, NH State Commission on Aging. Front row from left: Phyllis Sherman, Center Conway, Carroll County; Susan Gaudiello, Barrington, Strafford County; and Jean Haight, Dunstable, MA, Hillsborough County. (Courtesy photo)
Not pictured: Father Tim Brooks-Lancaster/Coos County, Wendy Hawkes-Concord/Merrimack County, and Jeanne Kydd-Raymond/Rockingham County
GILFORD — Citing their numerous contributions to their local communities, the NH State Commission on Aging recognized outstanding older adult volunteers across the Granite State.
“Older adult volunteers play a critical role in local towns across New Hampshire,” said Rebecca Sky, executive director, NHCOA. “We’re pleased to honor people from each NH County who, through their volunteer service, have made an enduring impact on those around them.”
The honorees were recognized at a special ceremony on May 24 at the New Hampshire Statehouse.
Sky explained that 2023 is the 61st anniversary of the Older Adult Volunteer Awards in New Hampshire, which recognize adult volunteers 60 years of age and older. 2023 marks the fourth year for these awards to administered by the Commission on Aging. In 1962, NH introduced the Joseph D. Vaughan Award to recognize the contributions of older adults through volunteerism. The criteria included a provision of “seniors volunteering” on behalf of seniors and it served us well for many years. But today’s older adults are contributing in a variety of meaningful and valuable ways that may not exclusively benefit older adults. For example, someone might be volunteering for a food bank, at a library, in an elementary school, community board or mentoring.
This year’s recipient from Belknap County is Molly and Rick Notkin of Gilford. Molly and Rick volunteer to create a sense of “home” and “caring community” for many. Molly spearheaded the development of Gilford Community Church’s “Senior Resource Team,” a volunteer group seeking to support local partnerships to encourage social connectedness, transportation opportunities and resource connection for older people in Gilford. This has led to the establishment of Helping Hands for the Lakes Region where Molly continues to play a leadership role.
Rick as a retired nurse, serves on the Winnipesaukee Public Health Network Medical Reserve Corp providing flu and COVID vaccinations at community vaccination clinics. Rick also teaches first aid and CPR. Together he and Molly volunteer at Isaiah 61 café, Laconia’s drop-in homeless shelter, where they help plan, organize and serve meals. They truly embody the spirit of giving and volunteerism.
To learn more, visit Commission on Aging | State of New Hampshire (nh.gov)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.