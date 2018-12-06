LACONIA — Under the auspices of the Laconia Historical and Museum Society, a gathering of local carolers and young people will present a program at the Laconia Public Library Upper Gallery on Monday, Dec. 10, at 6:30 p.m. The event is free to the public and will feature a number of talented vocalists and familiar tunes of the season.
The program will also usher in the final week and opportunity to view the "War to End All Wars" exhibit, also in the Gallery.
For further information, go to Facebook, call 603-527-1278 or visit www.laconiahistory.org.
