WOLFEBORO — Andrew Swenson of Wolfeboro Car Wash & Executive Detail will be joining fellow New England-based Air Force One Detailers and Detail Mafia members in Oxford, Maine on Saturday, Dec. 29 for the Third Annual Operation Sleigh Shine. The event honors an active member of the U.S. Armed Forces and his family, who have been chosen due to financial or personal hardship during the holiday season.
Ssgt. Chris Ouellette, his wife Julie, and two-year-old son Avery have no knowledge they have been selected for this honor, and will be surprised on Saturday when Swenson and fellow Detail Mafia members perform a complete interior and exterior revitalization detail, with a paint correction and ceramic coating on the family’s automobile. They will also send the family home with a bundle of wrapped, new Christmas gifts, purchased by the Detail Mafia and donated by the local community.
Swenson’s colleague Scott Macha of Total Eclipse Auto Detailing in Oxford and his wife Elizabeth originated the event, and invited Swenson to be a part of it due to the Detail Mafia’s support for the military.
Ssgt. Ouellette is a diesel mechanic in the Air National Guard based in South Portland, Maine, and his family lives in Carmel, Maine. He has been deployed most of this past year. Operation Sleigh Shine’s first recipient, U.S. Air Force SMSgt. Joe Pomerleau has paid it forward during the past two years by getting involved in the family selection process. The Ouellette family was chosen unanimously by Ssgt. Ouellette’s peers.
Swenson, Macha, Harry Sandwith of Dirty Harry’s Detailing in Rochelle Park, New Jersey, and Bob Wiener of Finer Details in Long Branch, New Jersey are certified by the Detailing Success Network, are members of the Air Force One Detailing Team at Seattle’s Museum of Flight, and will be lending their skills to the event this Saturday.
For more information, call Andrew Swenson at 603-520-5766.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.