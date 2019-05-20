GILFORD — What if the moon and could gaze upon every season from the sky? That is the theme of author Ann Biese's latest book 'Mindful Moon.' Biese recently hosted a reading of her book and signed free copies for all who attended the Gilford Library event. "Mindful Moon was inspired by my love for the Lakes Region and takes us on a journey of living in the present moment and [enjoying] all the seasons of the year," said Biese, who lives in Meredith. Biese is also the author of the book 'Worry Bee' that offers practical tools to help children cope with fear or overwhelming feelings. 'Worry Bee' helps develop mindful calming and breathing techniques in children they can use to center themselves and relieve stress.
This year marks the 100th anniversary of Children’s Book Week, celebrated April 29-May 5. "We were delighted to have Meredith author Ann Biese join us and reinforce in children the joy of reading and writing," said Maria Suarez, children's librarian at the Gilford Library.
For more information about Ann Biese, visit www.annbiese.com.
