LACONIA — The Laconia Public Library will host local artist and historian Marina Forbes, who will discuss contemporary life in her native Russia on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 6:30 p.m.
The fall of Soviet Communism in the early 1990s brought Russia into a new social order. The emergence of the new rich, the evolving role of women, the revival of the Orthodox Church, and the effects of Russian humor on family life and entertainment, and the new emphasis on consumerism will be discussed. The program is sponsored by New Hampshire Humanities. Snow date for this program is Thursday, Feb. 13, at 6:30 pm.
For more information, contact the library at 603-524-4775, info@laconialibrary.org, or visit laconialibrary.org.
