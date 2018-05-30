LACONIA — The New Hampshire based volunteer chapter of Love146, an international human rights organization working to end child trafficking and exploitation, will host its second annual Disney Fun Run 5K at Opechee park on Saturday, June 2, at 10 a.m.
This is a family friendly event and prizes will be awarded for best costume, first over the finish line and more! Costumes are optional and encouraged for all. The registration fee is $30 and includes a free hot dog lunch. Children under 13 are free Live music will be provided by Audrey Drake. “Last year we raised over $2,000 with 100 runners and walkers. This year we hope to double that!” Team member and organizer Leslie Miller said.
Love146 also extends a loving hand to survivors of these horrific crimes. Child trafficking is an issue in New Hampshire, nationally and globally. Join Love146 and support this growing movement to end child trafficking. Register online by following the link at www.facebook.com/love146 or the day of the race starting at 9 a.m. Broadway North owner Christy Dunn will lead a pre-race warmup.
