MEREDITH — Tim Carter, a Meredith resident, will be participating in the American Radio Relay League’s annual Field Day on June 22-23, in an outdoor location in New Hampton. His call sign is W3ATB.
“Field Day is an annual event that allows amateur radio operators to hone their skills to set up radio stations outdoor is any weather conditions. This is what might be expected of them in the event their skills are needed by the community in a large-scale natural disaster,” said Carter.
This is a 24-hour event that begins on Saturday, June 22, at 2 p.m., and runs until 1:59 p.m. on June 23. Carter will be operating in a wooded location about two miles west of the center of New Hampton, along Old Bristol Road.
This event takes place across the entire country, when thousands of amateur radio operators will be on the air. It’s serious for many operators, but others take the opportunity to convert it more into a social event.
“I’ll be operating in a low-power mode all day using five watts or less of power. That’s about the amount of energy used by a typical night light. I’ll have a great thin wire antenna up about 40 feet in the air and expect to contact other operators across the U.S. if the atmospheric conditions cooperate,” said Carter.
Carter will be set up with his amateur radio mentor, Jim Cluett, W1PID. The weather forecast is excellent, but insect activity will be their biggest challenge.
For more information, call Carter at 603-722-0908, or email tim@w3atb.com.
