GILFORD — The Lake Winnipesaukee Sailing Association is throwing fundraising lobster dinner Aug. 4 to raise money for their sailing camp scholarship program. The event will start at 5 p.m. at the sailing center in Gilford. The scholarships enable kids from disadvantaged families to attend LWSA's sailing camp.
Anyone interested in attending the annual lobster dinner can register by going to the website at www.lwsa.org and clicking on the bright red link at the top of the home page. By attending the dinner for $25 per person, registrants will not only be served a great lobster dinner, but get to visit the David Adams Sailing Center at 25 Davis Road in Gilford, meet the staff, and hear about the programs that are running this summer. Kids as young as seven years old are learning to sail their own boat while gaining courage, character and confidence, and at the same time gaining respect for the wind and the water.
LWSA is also committed to removing financial barriers so that affordability does not prevent youth in our communities from enjoying the sport of sailing. If your child or a child that you know would like to learn to sail and all that goes with it, but cannot afford it, please contact the LWSA by email at sailing-school@LWSA.org or by calling 603-589-1177. Every inquiry is confidential.
