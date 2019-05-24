BELMONT — Three bands will be featured in a free outdoor concert in Belmont village on Saturday, June 1, as part of the town’s 150th anniversary celebration.
While present and past students of Belmont schools are encouraged to attend to rekindle old friendships during this special year, this summer event is open to all.
Stolen Thunder (http://www.stolenthunderbandnh.com), featuring Belmont resident and alumnus Shawn Chase, will start the event off at 4 p.m. The second band of the evening, down by the Belmont Mill, will be 19 Miles Per Hour (https://www.19milesperhour.com), featuring the vocals of brothers Michael and Danny Iacopucci, alumni of Belmont High School.
During the first two acts, talented performers of Cirque de Light (http://www.cirquedelight.com), will provide roving entertainment of stilt-walkers and contact jugglers. Bring your camera for a unique selfie!
At 6 p.m., there will be a short presentation of three mural panels designed and painted by students from the elementary and middle schools in celebration of Belmont’s Sesquicentennial. The mural panels represent the town’s past, present, and future. Come support their efforts and share stories of your own childhood memories of the Gale School, Memorial Building, current elementary, middle and high schools.
Radio Roulette f/k/a Local 23 Band (https://radiorouletteband.com/music) are scheduled to begin around 6:30 p.m., providing dance music up to a Fire-Spinning Show by the Cirque de Light performers.
It is a free outdoor event, so save the date and help spread the word with family and friends.
For more information, contact Gretta Olson-Wilder, Special Events Coordinator, at 603-998-3525, or email her at events@belmontnh.org.
