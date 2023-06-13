MOULTONBOROUGH —The Loon Preservation Committee has recently begun broadcasting a 24/7 live loon cam. Now in its ninth year of operation, the cam is streaming live on YouTube and features a pair of loons nesting in the Lakes Region of New Hampshire. The first egg was layed on June 11, and a second egg is expected between June 13–June 14. Hatch is expected to occur between July 7 and 9. Over the next 28 days, viewers can watch, up-close and in real time, as the birds incubate their eggs and hatch their chicks. During this time, they will also see the loons interact with one another and with the other wildlife species that they share their home lake with.
LPC volunteer and loon cam operator, Bill Gassman, noted that many loon cam viewers often feel that they come to know the loons that they are watching over the course of the 28-day incubation period. “In the nine years that the cam has been running, we have shown four different pairs of loons. Inevitably, we come to discover that each pair’s behaviors and routines are unique, and that the loons seem to have their own personalities and quirks. Part of the fun of watching the Loon Cam is coming to know these loons and seeing how the pair interacts with each other and their chicks.”
In addition to watching the loons, viewers of the cam will also have the option to participate in an online chat with other viewers and with LPC biologists. The chat allows viewers to share events that happen on camera, connect, and socialize over their love of the birds.
