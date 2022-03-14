TILTON — Anchorage Winnisquam LLC, the new owners of the Anchorage at the Lake, have donated the main office to Tilton-Northfield Fire & EMS for live-fire training. This training is scheduled for March 17, at 9 a.m.
Proper permits have been obtained from the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services and will be following the requirements of National Fire Protection Agency 1403 – Standard for Live Fire Evolutions.
The purpose of this training is to give firefighters experience under actual fire conditions. Several fire department vehicles may be operating in the area on the day of the training. The goal is to maximize firefighter training with as little disruption to the surrounding area as possible.
This will be the last live-fire training at this location.
With questions, contact 603-286-4781.
