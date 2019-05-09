DURHAM — From 44 schools across New Hampshire vying for one of only 16 spots on Granite State Challenge, it's down to the final two schools, Littleton High School and Plymouth High School. Both schools are in Grafton County and both had to best some big teams to make it to the final game, the Granite State SuperChallenge.
Littleton High School, with only 213 students, is one of the smallest public high schools in New Hampshire and the smallest school to compete in the challenge. They defeated Bow High school in the first round, Hanover High school in the quarterfinals, and Manchester Central High School, one of the largest public high schools in New Hampshire, in the quarterfinals. Playing for the Crusaders of Littleton High School in the championship game is captain junior Marcos Silveira, senior Aidan Hastings, junior Breanna Corliss and freshman Vincent Silva. The team is coached by Charles Denny.
The Bobcats of Plymouth Regional High are looking for redemption. They lost in the finals last year to Salem High. Going into that game both teams had two titles, and Salem took the title in the 2001-2002 and 1997-1998 seasons. Plymouth took the title in the 2013 and 1995-1996 seasons. Salem's third win gave the school the record for SuperChallenge wins. A win by Plymouth would give them back their tie with Salem High. Playing for the Bobcats of Plymouth High are captain junior Rhys Harris, junior Michael Cathy, junior Erek Bickford, and junior Rhianna Herlihy. The alternates are junior Ben Kresge and sophomore Mason Earick. Jay Fogarty is the coach of the team.
Tune in to the Granite State SuperChallenge championship game, Saturday, May 11 at 6 p.m. on NHPBS to find out which team takes home the trophy.
Follow the teams on the Granite State Challenge Facebook page.
Granite State Challenge is funded by lead sponsor Unitil, with additional funding from NEA New Hampshire, Heinemann Publishing, New Hampshire Lottery, D.F. Richard Energy, HRCU, Measured Progress, The NHHEAF Network Organization, Safety Insurance and Super Sunday partner Manchester Community College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.