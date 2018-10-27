CONCORD — As part of a statewide effort to understand the needs of older adults, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services’ Bureau of Elderly and Adult Services and the State Plan on Aging Planning Committee are seeking public input that will guide and inform the next four-year State Plan on Aging.
Information from the listening sessions, and an online survey, will be used to shape the New Hampshire State Plan on Aging, submitted to the Federal Administration for Community Living. This plan is a requirement to receive federal funding for the Older Americans Act programs in New Hampshire.
The listening session in Meredith is Nov. 7 from 10:30 a,m.-noon at the Meredith Community Center, 1 Circle Dr.
Listening sessions run through Dec. 7. For communication accommodations, contact Kim Hillson at 603-271-9215 or Kimberly.Hillson@dhhs.nh.gov five business days before the session.
Listening session schedule:
Keene, Nov. 2, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Cheshire Medical Center, 580 Court St.
Meredith, Nov. 7, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Meredith Community Center, 1 Circle Dr.
Nashua, Nov. 14, 2-4 p.m., Nashua Senior Center, 70 Temple St.
Rochester, Nov. 15, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Frisbie Memorial Hospital, 11 Whitehall Road
Newport, Nov. 16, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Newport Senior Center, 76 South Main St.
Lebanon, Nov. 19, 1-3 p.m., Upper Valley Senior Center, 10 Campbell St.
North Conway, Nov. 27, 12:30-2:30 p.m., Gibson Center for Seniors, 14 Grove St.
Derry, Nov. 28, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway
Concord, Nov. 28, 2:30-4:30 p.m., GoodLife Programs & Activities, 254 North State St.
Littleton, Nov. 29, 1-3 p.m., Littleton Area Senior Center, 77 Riverglen Lane
Manchester, Nov. 30, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Manchester City Library Auditorium, 405 Pine St.
Brentwood, Dec. 7, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Rockingham County Nursing Home, 117 North Road
