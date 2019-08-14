MOULTONBOROUGH — The Moultonborough Lions Club held its annual scholarship recognition dinner, acknowleding six students from Moultonborough and Inter-Lakes who received $1,500 scholarships from the club.
Each student received an invitation to the dinner with their parents.
Two students attended the fun-filled night. After the spaghetti and meatball dinner, President Peter Allen called Cassidy Sturgeon and Katie DuBois to the stage for an interview. The answers they gave to his questions gave insight to the types of students they are.
Allen also gave an overview of the accomplishments the club made throughout the year and ended by calling Tail Twister Pat Keegan to come forward.
Keegan shared that the upcoming August cookout for the surrounding nursing homes would also be a crazy hat night for the Lions. Every Lion must wear a crazy hat or be fined. There will be a parade around the room and representatives from the nursing homes will choose a winner. The winner will receive a prize.
Keegan asked Cassidy and Katie to assist her in playing the game Five Second Rule. Cassidy asked the questions, Katie timed the answers, and Pat collected the money. The questions are very easy but the five seconds get players every time. Keegan also gave members and guests the opportunity for happy dollars, where players give some money and tell everyone something they are happy about.
To learn more about Lionism, contact Joe and Pat Keegan at 603-253-9916.
