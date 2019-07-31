MOULTONBOROUGH — Twenty-two Lions stepped forward to help out after the Town of Moultonborough again paid the bill for the Moultonborough Lions to hold a free picnic at the old Lions Club after the Fourth of July parade.
This year the Lions decided to "go green” and, thanks to the efforts of President Peter Allen, the utensils were wooden, the bottles of water donated by C.G. Roxane were transferred to a big jug and returned for recycling, lemonade was made in another big jug, and both were served in paper cups. The club also used paper napkins and paper plates.
More than 350 people were served in about two hours.
Each year, the club gets better and better at organizing and making things run smoother. It is a pretty difficult task when that many people arrive almost at the same time, ready to eat. This year, things seemed to run much more smoothly.
Thanks to the community for the patience you displayed. Thanks for all the nice comments received.
Special thanks to Lions Mike and Joanne Videl. They sold $600 in raffle tickets for the club’s largest fundraiser. The $5,000 prize will be drawn in December at the Holiday Fair at the Central School.
A thankful shout-out to all those folks who bought those tickets. The Moultonborough Lions sure do appreciate your support.
You will see club members throughout the summer selling tickets around the town. Please support them by buying one. All monies are returned to the community, for sure.
Lions Pride. You cannot see it. You cannot touch it. But you sure can feel it!
If you would like to find out more about Lionism, contact Joe and Pat Keegan at 603-253-9916.
Remember, our motto is “We Serve.”
Submitted by Pat Keegan
