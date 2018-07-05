MOULTONBOROUGH — The Moultonborough Lions Club held its annual Awards/Installation of new officers at a dinner meeting on June 18.
President Mark Cotrupi welcomed District Governor Sam Longbook and CST Paul Gilberti from Hampstead, and after a meal prepared by Donna Grow, and before he gave the floor to DG Sam, President Mark announced the presentation of a couple of special awards to some members who have gone above and beyond.
The Fidelco Loyal Shepherd Fellow went to Pat and Joe Keegan, recognizing them for service in assistance for the blind, including White Cane Day, being recipients of Lions Sight & Hearing Foundation 150 club pins, vision screenings, and eyeglass collection, as well as serving on the board of directors, as treasurer, on the Constitution and By-Laws Committee, reading in the schools, Scholarship Committee, blood drives, Lion Tamer, Tail Twister, and Public Affairs publicity.
Lion of the Year went to Lloyd Conery, who has been a member since 2009 and has been participating in BINGO since that time. He is the primary caller every Tuesday night and is dependable and reliable. His service hours always exceed the 100 mark but do not accurately reflect his presence or impact on BINGO. When on some occasions someone else calls, he plays. As the most experienced and knowledgeable caller, he is always there to lend a helping hand. He also assists in preparing the packets and selling special games. He is a mainstay of the BINGO operation. He arrives early for all dinner meetings and fills the cups with water for the Lions Toast. He is a cheerful and positive presence at dinner meetings and has had perfect attendance during five of his eight years.
DG Sam performed the induction ceremony. New officers include Lion Tamer Michelle Duddy (not present); Tail Twister Pat Keegan; directors Joe Keegan, Don Trudeau, John Menken, and Karen Barron; Treasurer Dawn Law; Secretary Sally Silbulkin (not present); First Vice-President John Menken; Second Vice-President Pete Strople (not present)' and the new president, Peter Allen. President Peter was greeted with a standing ovation by club members, a sure indication that the members approve of his appointment.
PG Sam presented chevron pins with congratulations to Lions Eileen and Bob Zewski for 10 years of service and Roy Putnum for 40 years of service.
The Moultonborough Lions Club meets on the first and third Mondays of every month. The first Monday is a business meeting starting at 7 p.m., and the third Monday is a dinner meeting starting with a social hour at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7.
For more information about Lionism, call Joe and Pat Keegan at 603-253-9916. The Lions motto is “We Serve."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.