MEREDITH — The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery will offer a Lined Tote Bag Class on Sunday, Aug. 4, from 12:30 to 5 p.m.
Shirley Glines, owner/designer of Zoe Jax Gin Designs, will lead the class on making a lined tote bag, with numerous fabric options. Those participating should be over age 12 and have basic sewing machine experience.
Fabrics will be provided as part of the $60 class fee. A materials list of what students need to bring will be provided upon registration or inquiry.
Pre-registration is required, as space is limited. Call 603-279-7920 or stop into the gallery at 279 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith.
For more details, visit http://meredith.nhcrafts.org or http://www.facebook.com/nhcraft.
