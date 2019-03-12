LACONIA — Line dancing will resume at Laconia High School, starting March 21, for five weeks. Classes will happen Thursday evenings from 6:30-8 p.m. in the cafeteria. Classes are open to all ages and abilities. The session is $45.
For more information, contact George Maloof at 603-254-0403, or maloof@plymouth.edu.
