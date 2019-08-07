LINCOLN — The Village Shops and Town Green along Main Street in Lincoln will burst into color and flavor for the 27th annual Lincoln Summer Craft Festival, taking place on Saturday, Aug. 10, and Sunday, Aug. 11.
More than 100 juried artisans will display and sell their traditional American-made works, including fine jewelry, pottery, scarves, puzzles, calligraphy, beaded jewelry, cutting boards, soy candles, sports team apparel, children's clothing, fused glass, Adirondack-style furniture, ornaments, sheepskin accessories, leather, floral arrangements, doll clothes, wreaths, toys, nature photography, wooden signs, aroma therapy, fleece, paper crafts, photo art, pet accessories, decorative painting, engraving, turned wood, folk art, baskets, fine art, painted stemware, and original paintings.
Admission is free admission and the event will take place rain or shine. Friendly pets on leashes are welcome.
Festival hours are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit castleberryfairs.com.
