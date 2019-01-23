GILFORD — There are still a couple of seats available on a bus trip to Boston to see the Celtics take on the Portland Trailblazers on Wednesday, Feb. 27. Cost of the trip is $115 for balcony sideline seats, and $85 for balcony corner seats, and includes round-trip motor coach transportation from Gilford or Belmont, and tickets to the game. The deluxe motor coach will depart from Gilford High School at 5 p.m., and the Belmont Park & Rideshare on Route 106 at 5:15 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. game. There will be time to visit the team store and get dinner prior to the game.
Seats are limited; a registration form must be completed and accompanied by payment, and tickets are non-refundable. For more information, contact the Gilford Parks and Recreation Department at 603-527-4722, or visit www.gilfordrec.com.
