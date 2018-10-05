MEREDITH — The Meredith Public Library, 91 Main St., will offer a presentation on 'New England Lighthouses and the People Who Kept Them,' on Thursday, Oct. 18, at 6:30 p.m.
Lighthouses have a role in history as well as culture. The early nation's economy relied on maritime activities, and lighthouses were part of the system that made that possible. Due to automation, traditional lighthouse-keeping is a way of life of the past. Jeremy D'Entremont tells the history of New England's historic lighthouses, primarily focusing on the stories of lighthouse keepers and their families.
D'Entremont has written more than a dozen books and 300 articles on lighthouse history and other maritime topics. He is the official historian of the American Lighthouse Foundation and the founder of Friends of Portsmouth Harbor Lighthouses.
The program is sponsored by the New Hampshire Humanities Council and the Friends of the Meredith Library. The presentation is free and open to the public, and light refreshments will be served.
