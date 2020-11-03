LACONIA — Lighting the windows of the Belknap Mill during the holidays has been a long-standing tradition.
Every year candle lights are placed in each of the 122 windows of the historic Mill to celebrate the holiday season. On the Sunday after Thanksgiving, through the end of January, all the candles are turned on and Beacon Street East glows in the reflection of the festive lights.
Dedicate a candle light in honor of someone special that you would like to celebrate this holiday season. What better gift than giving the gift of light…the gift of hope…the gift of love. For each candle light you dedicate in someone’s name they will receive a personalized card from the Belknap Mill acknowledging the gift from you in their honor. Your gift will also be acknowledged on the Mill’s social media and in our Mill Matters newsletter.
The tradition of lighting the windows at the Belknap Mill began Nov. 1. Lights can be purchased online at www.BelknapMill.org or by calling the Belknap Mill at 603-524-8813.
Candle lights will be switched on as donations are made. Help Belknap Mill have all 122 lights glowing by Nov. 29 when both the Belknap Mill and Busiel Mill turn on their lights and Laconia celebrates ‘Light Up Laconia!'
All proceeds from ‘Light Up the Belknap Mill’ support our mission driven programming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.