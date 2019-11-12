LACONIA — The annual Light-Up Laconia Holiday Parade will take place on Sunday, Dec. 1, at 4:30 p.m.
This year’s parade route will depart from Opechee Park and end at Stewart Park, in contrast with past years.
Jolly ol’ Santa will count down to the grand illumination of the city with the annual lighting of the tree, which will prompt Laconia businesses and residents to turn on their lights and “Light-Up Laconia” for the annual Decorating Competition.
In an effort to connect community members with their neighbors and the organizations and businesses that make up the fabric of the city, Celebrate Laconia wants to hear about you. Forms are available for individuals and businesses.
For full details see https://www.celebratelaconia.org/2019-light-up-laconia.
