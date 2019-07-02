CENTER HARBOR — Gently used books from the shelves of the Nichols Memorial Library are looking for new homes. On July 4, from 8:30 a.m.-noon, the library will offer books up for adoption to bookworms and bibliophiles of all ages. There is no fee to adopt books, but donations are welcome.
Browse a variety of books for children and adults while cheering on runners in the 41st Annual Center Harbor Footrace. The sale will be on the front lawn of the Nichols Memorial Library, 35 Plymouth St. For more information, call 603-253-6950.
