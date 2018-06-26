BELMONT — The summer reading program “Libraries Rock!” began this week at the Belmont Public Library.
Designed to help strengthen literacy skills in young people of all ages, the summer reading program lays the groundwork for preschoolers to become lifelong readers and learners, helps elementary school children develop positive attitudes about reading, and strengthens the high level of literacy that teens need for higher education and future employment. Students who read at least four books over the summer fare better on reading comprehension tests in the fall than their peers who read one or no books.
Nine out of 10 youths say they are more likely to finish a book they’ve picked out themselves. Books, magazines, movies and more are available for patrons looking for new ways to experience music.
Magic by George will come to the library on Thursday, July 19, at 10:30 a.m. The fast-paced show harmoniously combines George’s playful persona with jaw-dropping magic, various genres of music, lighthearted humor, captivating storytelling and plenty of audience participation.
The performance will include the appearance of two live birds, and the levitation of an audience member.
In the afternoon, preregistered children over eight will make their own magic tricks using everyday household objects.
Funding for the Kids, Books and the Arts event is provided by the Jack and Dorothy Byrne Foundation, CHILIS, and Cogswell Benevolent Trust, and it is supported in part by a grant from the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as funds administered by the New Hampshire State Library and provided by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
As part of the library’s celebration of its 90th year, Jazz First will perform on the Belmont Bandstand on Wednesday, July 25, at 5:30 p.m. Founded in 2004, Jazz First’s core is a piano-bass-drums trio devoted to the performance of straight-ahead jazz and blues standards written primarily in the first half of the 20th century, the "Great American Songbook." However, the group performs songs by more recent composers as well. The group adds a sax/flute/ clarinet player and vocalists, depending on an event’s demands.
“Jazz doesn’t have to lose the melody” is the group’s motto.
The July 25 performance will feature the full quintet, which is based in the Nashua area.
The library’s Third Friday Book Group will discuss The Music Shop by Rachel Joyce on July 20 at 10:30 a.m. It is the story of Frank, the owner of a music shop in a suburban community, who resists the chance of a relationship with a young woman who could heal the old wounds from his past. Copies of the book are available at the desk.
The Senior Center book group is reading One Perfect Lie by Lisa Scottolineat 11:30 a.m. on July 31. Chris Brennan, a handsome stranger, moves to the small Pennsylvania town of Central Valley, and applies for a job as a teacher and varsity baseball coach at the local high school. He looks perfect, on paper, but his name is an alias, his resume is false, and everything about him is a lie.
Preschool-age storytime features stories, movement, music, and crafts to encourage early literacy skills on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
LEGO Build takes place on Saturday, July 7, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Musical Mondays in July feature classic and new movie musicals at 1 p.m., with snacks included.
On most Thursdays in July, the library offers a chance to build DIY musical instruments from 2 to 4 p.m., recommended for youths above age 7.
Middle School Madness features the Friends’ new button-maker on Monday, July 16, at 5:30 p.m.
Music trivia and snacks take place on Monday, July 23, at 5:30 p.m.
On Wednesdays, July 11 and 18, at 5:30 p.m., adults (and teens with an adult) will be creating art journals to music. Registration is requested because it is limited to eight persons. All supplies will be provided.
Adults are welcome to bring their own creative projects each Friday at 2 p.m. to join likeminded crafters. Those who enjoy playing card games or would like to learn can come on Tuesdays at 1 p.m.
The musical cavalcade of library events will come to a triumphant finale during the week of July 29 when the Children’s Literacy Foundation offers a storyteller and free book giveaway on the afternoon of Thursday, Aug. 2.
The library will hold a 90th birthday pizza and ice cream dance party on Saturday, Aug. 4, at 11:30 a.m., sponsored by Brookside Pizza II, the Belmont Village Store, and Shaw’s of Belmont.
Wondering what to read this summer? Go to belmontpubliclibrary.org and list one book you love, one book you don’t love, and what you’ve been reading lately. The staff will connect you with three to five books you may enjoy.
The library is open six days a week, or anytime at www.belmontpubliclibrary.org, serving the community with books, digital resources, and cultural programming. This year, the library celebrates 90 years in the same building and 125 as Belmont’s community library. For more information, contact Eileen Gilbert at 603-267-8331 or bpl@belmontnh.org.
