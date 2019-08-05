MANCHESTER — Featuring 17 member institutions from Portsmouth to Plymouth, the New Hampshire Heritage Museum Trail features numerous events for all ages in early August, including the final Live Animal Show at the Libby Museum in Wolfeboro on Wednesday, Aug. 7.
According to Executive Director Alana Albee, live animal shows are one of the most popular events at the museum.
“It’s a chance to learn and get up close to exotic and local animals,” she said. “Our first event this summer included a six-foot Australian Python, an African Frog and a distant relative to the raccoon, a Guatamuny.”
Held in partnership with Wildlife Encounters, the free event begins at 2 p.m.
For more information about this and other events on the trail, visit nhmuseumtrail.org.
