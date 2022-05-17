LACONIA — Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is coming to Laconia High School. Students, alumni, community members and faculty have been working to bring the story to life. The costumers have been creating talking candlesticks and dancing clocks, while the directorial team is choreographing show-stopping numbers.
"There is always a certain level of magic when you are creating a piece of live theater, but when you choose to do a Disney show that level of magic is elevated," said Jason Roy, director of the LHS theater program. The production features illusions created by local magicians, over 70 costumes, 24 confetti cannons, eight prosthetics faces, seven wigs, and more than 200 lighting cues.
“Theater is a place where people of all interests can come together and use all their personal skills to create something. This production is bigger than anything we have done in the past and we are so excited to share it with the community,” said Roy.
Not only is LHS putting on a full-scale show they have opted to have “Brunch with Belle and Friends” which will allow families to have breakfast with five of the beloved characters from Beauty and the Beast.
Children will be able to take pictures and read stories, with Gaston, Belle, Cogsworth, Lumiere and Lefou. Brunch is taking place on Sunday, May 22, at 9 a.m. Tickets are sold at the door.
Beauty and the Beast runs June 3-5 at Laconia High School, tickets are available by calling 603-524-3350, ext. 4118, or visiting lhsbeast.eventbrite.com. Remaining tickets may be sold at the door.
