LACONIA — There will be an organizational meeting of interested classmates of the Laconia High School Class of 1965 for their 55th reunion on Thursday, March 12, at the Laconia Police Department community room, on New Salem Street.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Current e-Edition
Daily News Sign Up!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Question of the Week
Most Popular
Articles
- Roy Small, of Recycled Percussion, suffers serious injuries
- Plymouth Market Basket staffs up for opening
- Belknap Mall owners look to go back to drawing board
- Mabinty Kamara, 23
- Bill would loosen auto inspection requirement
- Sheryl Ann Eastman, 52
- Man indicted for fatal crash on Route 106 in Gilmanton
- Gunstock addresses rental ski 'torture'
- Jail inmates indicted for riot, assault
- Laconia wins award for fluoridation of its drinking water
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.