LACONIA — On Jan. 12, a small group arrived at the Belknap Mill ready to lend a helping hand. Six students from Mr. Longo’s citizenship class at Laconia High School scrubbed furniture and assisted with other tasks as part of the class curriculum, Active Citizen.
When asked what they believed an Active Citizen was, the boys replied it is helping the community, making a change for the better, and contributing ideas to help others. Most mentioned that they participate in volunteer activities outside of school, through other organizations they belong to, or through family activities in which they take part.
“The Belknap Mill works to collaborate and connect with the community as much as possible,” said the mill’s Operations and Program Manager Tara Shore. “We were honored and very thankful that this group thought of us to give their time to. Our help is usually needed in the mundane and not always fun areas such as cleaning, so it never seems like a very important job but to us it means the world.”
All the boys agreed that they would volunteer in the future and felt that they would look for opportunities that matched their interest or beliefs.
To learn more about the Belknap Mill Society, visit www.belknapmill.org, or email operations@belknapmill.org.
