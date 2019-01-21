From left, Caleb Daigneault, Logan Dee, Dylan Dickey, Devon Howe, Ryan Whitten, and Eli Howland, students in Mr. Longo's citizenship class at Laconia High School, showed what it means to be an "active citizen" by lending their time and cleaning abilities to the Belknap Mill recently. All 200 chairs and other function furniture were thoroughly scrubbed, as well as other tasks were completed during their volunteer time. For more photos, visit the Belknap Mills Facebook page. (Courtesy photo)