Steeplechase

The Lake City Steeplechase 5K will take place on Monday, May 20. Run, walk, stroll or skip along the WOW Trail from the United Baptist Church of Lakeport to St. Joseph Church in downtown, and support these two historically significant structures through their challenge to stay standing. From left, race coordinators: Amy Jones, Studio 151 Fitness; Linda Normandin, St. Joseph Church Preservation Society; Wayne Hackett, United Baptist Church of Lakeport; and Tara Shore, Laconia Historical & Museum Society. Not pictured: Janine Page, Downtown Gym. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — The Lake City Steeplechase 5K is the first fun run (or walk) of its kind for Laconia. Join the Laconia Historical & Museum Society and their event partners on Saturday, May 20, to help bring awareness to the challenges of two of the most historically significant churches in Laconia, the United Baptist Church of Lakeport, and St. Joseph Church in downtown.

In a throwback to the original Steeplechase held in 18th century Ireland, participants will race from one steeple to the next while maneuvering around, thru, over or under obstacles along the way. (Obstacles are not required to complete the race route.)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.