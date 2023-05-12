The Lake City Steeplechase 5K will take place on Monday, May 20. Run, walk, stroll or skip along the WOW Trail from the United Baptist Church of Lakeport to St. Joseph Church in downtown, and support these two historically significant structures through their challenge to stay standing. From left, race coordinators: Amy Jones, Studio 151 Fitness; Linda Normandin, St. Joseph Church Preservation Society; Wayne Hackett, United Baptist Church of Lakeport; and Tara Shore, Laconia Historical & Museum Society. Not pictured: Janine Page, Downtown Gym. (Courtesy photo)
LACONIA — The Lake City Steeplechase 5K is the first fun run (or walk) of its kind for Laconia. Join the Laconia Historical & Museum Society and their event partners on Saturday, May 20, to help bring awareness to the challenges of two of the most historically significant churches in Laconia, the United Baptist Church of Lakeport, and St. Joseph Church in downtown.
In a throwback to the original Steeplechase held in 18th century Ireland, participants will race from one steeple to the next while maneuvering around, thru, over or under obstacles along the way. (Obstacles are not required to complete the race route.)
Immerse yourself in Laconia history and get a little exercise while you’re at it. Participants must be checked in by 9:45 a.m., but check-in begins at 8 a.m., at race headquarters located at the United Baptist Church of Lakeport.
Participants and the public are welcomed and encouraged to take a peek at the unique and beautiful interior of the church between 8-9:30 a.m. Volunteers will be on hand to answer questions and share information. Donations will be accepted and will benefit the renovation of the United Baptist Church of Lakeport.
The race begins at 10 a.m. in front of UBC located on Park Street.
Participants will cross the foot bridge on Fore Street, pass in front of Studio 151 Fitness, cross Elm Street, and follow Elm Street to the WOW Trail. Once on the WOW Trail, participants will have the option to continue straight through or challenge themselves to complete an array of obstacles, provided by Amy Jones and members of Studio 151. It is a Steeplechase after all.
Racers will follow the WOW Trail along the lake, down Messer Street, behind the library and into downtown Laconia, behind the train station and around the Downtown Gym, doubling back to the finish line in the parking lot at St. Joseph Church, where the St. Joseph Church Preservation Society will be ready with refreshments.
Race route managers, Janine Page and her team from The Downtown Gym will be along the route guiding runners and at the finish line, ready to take your finish line photo.
While participants cheer on those crossing the finish line, they will have a chance to get an inside look at the beautiful renovations of the Busiel House. Mandie and Ian Hagan have graciously opened their home for this event. Tours will be provided by the St. Joseph Church Preservation Society and can be reserved by visiting the society's website, savestjoes.org. Prizes will be given and each participant will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win something fantastic from a variety of the Lakes Regions most favorite businesses.
Register online at laconiahistory.com by Wednesday, May 17, and check-in on time at race headquarters the day of the event and receive 10% off your order at Wayfarer Coffee Roasters. This generous offer from these great partners will be available at both locations, Lakeport or downtown, during the New England Coffee Fest with proof of participation in the Lake City Steeplechase 5K (show your race bib).
For more information about the Lake City Steeplechase 5K or to register, visit laconiahistory.com, follow LHMS on Facebook and Instagram or tune into 104.9 The Hawk and 101.5 Lakes FM.
