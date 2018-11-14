LACONIA — The Laconia Historical and Museum Society will present “Letters from the Front” at 7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 19, at Rotary Hall in the lower level of the Laconia Public Library.
Readers and historians will reproduce the thoughts and feelings of local soldiers, sailors, Marines and nurses, and will include photos, graphics, and readings from a number of Laconia perspectives during World War I.
The program continues the society’s series on the World War I experience and Laconia residents who served — complementing its current 100th anniversary WWI exhibit located in the upper level Gallery of the Library.
Program is free to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.